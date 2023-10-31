Uttar Pradesh Commits Rs 1,000 Crore To Fuel Startup Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Oct 31 (KNN) The UP government has dedicated Rs 1,000 crore rupees to bolster the UP Startup Fund, aiming to foster innovative business initiatives and enhance the startup ecosystem.

As per reports, the state has created a network of more than 60 incubators to fund startups.

“Efforts are being made to promote startups in advanced areas, such as artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, med-tech, blockchain, 5G, 6G, quantum computing, additive manufacturing, space tech, etc,” a senior government official said.

At present, India has 108 unicorns and eight of them belong to the state. Currently, there are also two soonicorn startups, Class Plus and InShorts that are working in the state.

“The state's startup ecosystem also includes 'minicorns'. This shows the diverse range of enterprises flourishing under the Yogi Adityanath government's policy framework,” the official said.

The state had set a target of 10,000 startups by 2025, which it claims, is already achieved.

(KNN Bureau)