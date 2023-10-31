'One Station One Product' Stalls In Tiruchy Division Generate Rs 66.29 Lakh In 7 Months

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruchy, Oct 31 (KNN) The One Station One Product stalls at the Tiruchy division clocks Rs 66.29 lakh in sales in the last 7 months, reported The Indian Express.

The sale went up to Rs 66.29 lakh since April after the installation of 36 more OSOP outlets. Though there has been only a marginal jump in sales, small-scale traders, who are struggling to get a space in the market, believe these outlets will become a major attraction in coming years.

A variety of products are being sold through these OSOP stalls including Thanjavur dolls, seashell products, organic and traditional food products, millets and handloom products. In major stations, the monthly rent for operating the stall is Rs 2,000 and in small stations it is Rs 1,000.



As per reports, the local producers have urged the railways to offer more support to those operating OSOP stalls in small stations.



The outlets, set up under the 'One Station, One Product' initiative to promote sale of indigenous products in railway stations, have become a boon for artisans, weavers, potters and small-scale traders of the district.



(KNN Bureau)