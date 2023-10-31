UK 'Bolster Military Teams' In Cyprus Amid Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The British Prime Minister has ordered military teams in Israel and Cyprus to be bolstered in order to deal with spillover from the conflict in Gaza.

According to the Daily Express, the RAF and Royal Navy have begun missions in the Middle East to track the transfer of weapons to Hamas in the wake of attacks on Israel.

The report adds that sorties to 'prevent escalation are being undertaken as a task group is moved to the eastern Mediterranean to support humanitarian efforts'.

Britain maintains two bases on Cyprus, along with a top secret listening station near the east coast.

On Monday Cyprus said it was boosting its capacity to host large numbers of migrants from the Middle East.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou had instructed“the relevant services and departments of the Ministry” to increase the capacity of the main migrant reception center near Nicosia to accommodate an additional 1,000 people.

