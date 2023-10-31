               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK 'Bolster Military Teams' In Cyprus Amid Gaza Conflict


10/31/2023 4:06:18 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The British Prime Minister has ordered military teams in Israel and Cyprus to be bolstered in order to deal with spillover from the conflict in Gaza.

According to the Daily Express, the RAF and Royal Navy have begun missions in the Middle East to track the transfer of weapons to Hamas in the wake of attacks on Israel.

The report adds that sorties to 'prevent escalation are being undertaken as a task group is moved to the eastern Mediterranean to support humanitarian efforts'.

Britain maintains two bases on Cyprus, along with a top secret listening station near the east coast.

On Monday Cyprus said it was boosting its capacity to host large numbers of migrants from the Middle East.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou had instructed“the relevant services and departments of the Ministry” to increase the capacity of the main migrant reception center near Nicosia to accommodate an additional 1,000 people.

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

MENAFN31102023006374013804ID1107343139

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search