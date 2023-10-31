193 Trucks Carrying 3,100 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Some 193 trucks carrying 3,100 tons of humanitarian aid have passed through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on their way to the Gaza Strip since the delivery of aid began on Oct. 21, an Egyptian official said on Monday.

“Aid relief included food items, water and medicine,” Osama el-Ghandour, secretary general of North Sinai province said in a press statement.

El-Ghandour said the medical team in North Sinai is prepared to treat the wounded Palestinians once they are permitted to leave the besieged coastal enclave, adding that three areas are allocated now in Arish and Sheikh Zuweid cities to host the families of the injured people.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes, ground operations, and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.

At least 1,400 people in Israel were killed, and a total of 239 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 8,306, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday. Meanwhile, 21,048 Palestinians were wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, it added.

On Oct. 21, 20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, the only border crossing between the besieged enclave and Egypt. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author