Midwest Disc Clinic Introduces The Breakthrough DOSAE Method For Non-Surgical Treatment Of Spinal Disc Pain

SHIPSHEWANA, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 -- Midwest Disc Clinic, a reliable non-surgical disc treatment clinic, is proud to announce the introduction of the DOSAE method, a revolutionary approach to eliminating spinal disc pain. With a staggering success rate of 90%, the DOSAE method offers hope and long-term relief to individuals suffering from debilitating spinal disc injuries.



Unlike traditional treatments that focus on temporary pain relief, the DOSAE method takes a comprehensive and targeted approach to address the root causes of spinal disc pain. Invented by Midwest Disc Clinic's team of expert practitioners, the DOSAE method combines four key components - Decompressive Oscillation, Specific Supplements, Specific Adjustments, and Specific Exercises - to ensure lasting results and promote overall spine and disc health.



Decompressive Oscillation, the cornerstone of the DOSAE method, uniquely targets the main disc segment affected by injury. Unlike traction or decompression methods, which lack specificity and often yield unsatisfactory outcomes, Decompressive Oscillation isolates the problematic disc and applies a high-level pull force to create a vacuum effect and restarts the spinal disc pump, the very thing that allows the spinal disc to become stronger and repair itself. This vacuum effect decreases inflammation, alleviates pressure on surrounding nerves, and facilitates healing. The pumping effect brings vital nutrients, water and oxygen into the disc while assisting it in getting rid of toxic, painful inflammation.



To enhance the healing process, specific supplements are prescribed as part of the DOSAE method. Scientifically proven to be less dangerous than NSAIDS and may reduce pain and inflammation, these supplements are free from harmful side effects and may support the repair and sustainability of the disc, nerves, joints, and tendons involved in a spinal disc injury.



Complementing the treatment protocol, specific adjustments are made to realign misaligned vertebrae, relieving pressure on the disc and stabilizing the spine. This helps the disc remain healthy and minimizes the risk of future injuries.



Furthermore, specific exercises are incorporated into the treatment plan to retrain ligaments and muscles surrounding the disc. These exercises enhance stability, promote proper spinal alignment, and support the disc's long-term recovery.



The Midwest Disc Clinic boasts a team of highly qualified and experienced non-surgical disc specialists and chiropractors. Equipped with advanced training and expertise in spinal biomechanics, they employ state-of-the-art technology to accurately diagnose and effectively treat spinal disc injuries.



"Too many individuals suffering from spinal disc pain are not aware of the non-surgical solutions available to them," said Dr Jeff Garofalo, an Advanced Trained non-Surgical Disc Specialist and chiropractic veteran of 21 years. "With our DOSAE method, we are providing hope and transforming lives by eliminating pain and improving long-term spinal health."



Midwest Disc Clinic's commitment to patient care is further demonstrated by the thorough qualification process, which includes extensive evaluation with X-rays and MRIs before treatment. This personalized approach ensures that patients receive the most suitable and effective treatment plan tailored to their specific needs.



“If you or a loved one are experiencing spinal disc pain, don't settle for temporary relief. Contact the Midwest Disc Clinic today to see how the DOSAE method can provide a long-term solution to your pain and help you live a pain-free, functional life again,” added Dr Jeff Garofalo.



