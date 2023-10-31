Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Raids AAP MLA Kulwant Singh In Punjab

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh in connection with the liquor scam in Delhi and Punjab. Currently, raids are underway at Mohali, said sources as quoted by ANI in Mohali, Amritsar, and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel. The premises linked to SAS Nagar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Singh, 61, are also being covered, they said federal agency also summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on November 2, to question him in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case February 2023, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition is currently in judicial custody. On October 30, the Supreme Court denied bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in corruption, and money-laundering cases related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam court's verdict came on the separate cases lodged against Sisodia by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, the highest court also directed that the trial should be finished within six to eight months; and if it drags on slowly, the AAP leader will be entitled to apply for bail again within three months.

CBI stated that Manish Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and was deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

