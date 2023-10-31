Andhra Pradesh HC Grants Interim Bail To Chandrababu Naidu In AP Skill Development Case. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation case per the court's order, the former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief has been granted interim bail till 24 November and ordered him to surrender on that date.

The court will hear arguments on the main bail petition on 10th November.

Also Read: What is AP Skill Development Corruption Case? ExplainedThe Court has also ordered him to not participate in any media and political activities except visiting the hospital.



