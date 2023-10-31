PM Modi Applauds CRPF Women Personnel's Daredevil Stunts On National Unity Day | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 31) paid his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, commemorating the visionary statesmanship and unwavering dedication with which Patel shaped the nation's destiny. PM Modi also highlighted how Sardar Patel's dedication to national integration remains an enduring guiding force.

As part of the National Unity Day celebrations in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, PM Modi had the privilege of witnessing the astounding daredevilry of CRPF women personnel.

National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity | WATCH

During the event, PM Modi led the 'National Unity Day' celebration in Ekta Nagar and administered the 'National Unity Day' pledge to the attendees.

Furthermore, PM Modi will virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Steam Heritage Special Train between Ekta Nagar and Ahmedabad today. This initiative enhances the experience for passengers traveling to visit the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, via the Ekta Nagar railway station.

This particular railway station serves as a crucial gateway for countless tourists from across the nation who come to witness the grandeur of this colossal monument. The Heritage Special Train adds a touch of nostalgia to passengers' journeys, making their visits to the Statue of Unity even more unforgettable.