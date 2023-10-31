Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 romantic films to watch with spouse

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth 2023: Celebrate Karwa Chauth with these 7 romantic films! From modern love tales to timeless classics, these movies offer a perfect way to enjoy the festival of love and togetherness with your spouse. Each film encapsulates the essence of romance, making it a memorable Karwa Chauth celebration
Celebrate Karwa Chauth with 7 romantic films, modern and classic, perfect for cherishing love on this special day
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, this film portrays a heartwarming tale of an arranged marriage turning into deep love. Perfect for Karwa Chauth with its traditional themes
Rocky, a lively Punjabi, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist, defy their differences to pursue love. A must watch for couples on Karwa Chauth
A cross-border love story between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. This epic romance is known for its emotional depth and soul-stirring music
A story of mistaken identities and young love. A nostalgic choice for Karwa Chauth, with memorable performances and melodious songs
A delightful love story of an ordinary man who transforms himself to win his wife's heart. A feel-good film for celebrating Karwa Chauth
Middle-class boy Satyaprem harbors one-sided love for Katha, who's healing from a breakup with Tapan, this is a heartfelt romantic drama
An entertaining romantic comedy, perfect for a lighthearted Karwa Chauth. It explores the evolving relationship between a man and a woman over the years
MENAFN31102023007385015968ID1107343062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.