Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Wo Ek Dum Rak Raat"

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ankita Lokhande, a contestant

on Bigg Boss 17, has spoken out about her split from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Siddharth and Ankita fell in love while filming Pavitra Rishta. 2010 saw them start dating, and 2016 saw them break up. Ankita disclosed to Munawar Faruqui, a fellow competitor, that she and Sushant dated for roughly seven years.

“Wo ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him),” Ankita told Munawar. She also disclosed that Sushant never really gave her any reason for their breakup.

Ankita had previously stated that it took her 2.5 years to move on following her breakup with Sushant. She stated that she could not see herself seeing anybody else for a long time, even if Sushant had moved on after their separation.

In Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed Archana and Manav, respectively, and their on-screen chemistry was adored by many. 2011 saw Sushant leave the programme to concentrate on his Bollywood career. In June 2020, he unexpectedly passed away, shocking everyone. When he passed away, Sushant was in a relationship with the actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes most followed contestant of the show

Ankit Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput Relationship:

For those who don't know, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for several years. They first got together while costarring as Manav and Archana in Ekta Kapoor's hit television serial opera "Pavitra Rishta." Their on-screen connection blossomed into a romantic relationship off-screen, making them one of the most adored celebrity duos in Indian culture.

They had ups and downs in their relationship, as is typical of many long-term relationships. They had both difficulties and joyful times in equal measure. However, the couple's six-year romance ended when they announced their split in 2016. At the time, the specific reasons behind their split were not made public.

Also Read:

Media company files FIR against Sanjay Dutt, Badshah and 40 others, here's why

Ankita, currently married to Vicky Jain, frequently discusses Sushant in interviews. Watching his future bride give media interviews and discuss her history with her ex-boyfriend is a challenging task for a man. Every day, new reports about Sushant surfaced, and I was there to discuss them all the time. Vicky is from a very esteemed family. She told ETimes, "I remember they contacted me and encouraged me, saying, 'Don't worry, everything will be well.



