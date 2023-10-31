Hollywood Stars Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz Finally Take Plunge, Get 'Engaged' After Two Years Of 'Dating'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The renowned IT Hollywood couple Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum will soon tie the knot. The duo, who have been dating for two years, have taken their relationship to the next level. A report by People Magazine suggests that sources close to the Magic Mike star and Batman diva confirm they are now engaged. The news of their engagement comes just days after they got papped and photographed together attending the Halloween party of supermodel Kendall Jenner. The costume of the real-life Hollywood couple has taken inspiration from the 1968 horror flick Rosemary's Baby. Zoe Kravitz recreated the look of Rosemary Woodhouse, and Channing Tatum dressed up as her baby.

The Batman actress clad in a white nightgown was wielding a knife. The giant baby look of Channing Tatum was finished with a blue onesie. It is stated and suggested Zoe Kravitz subtly flaunted her engagement ring during the spooky event. It is important to note neither Zoe nor Channing have denied or confirmed the news of their engagement yet.

Notably, the roller-coaster journey of Zoe and Channing began as co-stars before it culminated in a full-blown romantic relationship. It was in 2017 when the duo voiced roles for The Lego Batman Movie, but they were committed to other partners at the time. Rumours of their apparent dating first began circulating around in the summer of 2021, when Zoe hired the Step Up star to play the lead in her debut directorial project Pussy Island. The speculation was confirmed later when the pair were spotted taking a romantic stroll in New York hand-in-hand. Though they had yet to label their relationship, it was their warm gestures and frequent spotting together that spoke volumes of their bond.

In 2021, the duo walked the red carpet of the Met Gala separately. But, they got clicked and captured leaving the venue together. In addition to this, they also sported a costume for a Halloween party that year. Finally, in 2022, the couple began speaking about their personal life during interviews. Channing Tatum attended the premiere of The Batman alongside her. Now, if the pair is ready and set to seal the deal, it will be the second wedding for both of them. The Magic Mike star married his Step Up co-actor Jenna Dewan in 2009. Three years later, the ex-pair became parents to their daughter Everly in 2013. They remained married for a decade before finalizing their divorce in 2019.

