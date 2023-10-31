Karwa Chauth 2023: Seeds To Paneer; 7 Healthy Pre-Fasting Foods

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It is necessary to have foods rich in slow-releasing carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and nutrients before Karwa Chauth fast to keep you energized during it. Here are 7 of them.

Almonds, walnuts and flax seeds are rich in protien, healthy fats and fiber. They will help you keep energised during the fast.

Fruits like banana, pomegranate, apples are rich source of essential vitamins, antioxidant and fibre. They provide natural sugar for quick energy.

Rich in probiotics and protein, yogurt can help you maintain your digestive health and hydration.

Lentils and legumes like dal and chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates. They are filling and provide steady energy.

A warm and hearty vegetable soup is a nourishing choice for your pre-fast meal. It's a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, aiding in digestion.

Choose whole grains like quinoa, millet, or oats for a nutrient-packed meal. These grains are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they help regulate blood sugar levels.

Paneer is a great source of protein, calcium, and healthy fats. It's a satiating choice that can help keep your energy levels up during the fast.