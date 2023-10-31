Aishwarya Rai Birthday: 7 famous Cannes Red Carpet looks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Here are 7 best Red carpet looks of the actress from Cannes over the years
This year, her red carpet attire featured a lavish hooded gown with intricate aluminum accents, delicate embellishments, and a corset-style silhouette
She wore a flowing black gown adorned with floral details and a 3D flower extension on one sleeve. Her outfit was courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana
Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of 'Sink of Swin' in 2018
The icy blue Michael Cinco gown was a masterpiece, with intricate embroidery and meticulously sculpted pleats, was elegance in itself
Attending the premiere of Steven Spielberg's The BFG, she captivated with her radiant presence in a pink-gold Elie Saab gown with embellishments
In an off-shoulder Rami Kadi floral gown, she exuded elegance, adorned with intricate floral embroidery. Her chic high ponytail was great, but the talking point was her purple lips
