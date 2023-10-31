Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 foods to avoid eating a day before fasting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth 2023:
For Karwa Chauth, avoid salty, spicy, fried, and acidic foods, caffeine, processed foods, and pungent ingredients to ensure a more comfortable fasting experience
Karwa Chauth 2023:
For Karwa Chauth, avoid salty, spicy, fried, and acidic foods, caffeine, processed foods, and pungent ingredients to ensure a more comfortable fasting experience
They can be too acidic and cause gastric issues; opt for milder fruits
These pungent foods can cause discomfort during the fast
They may be high in preservatives and can be hard on the stomach
Coffee and tea can dehydrate the body; opt for herbal teas
These can lead to bloating and discomfort while fasting
Spices can cause digestive discomfort and acidity
High salt intake leads to thirst and dehydration during the fast
MENAFN31102023007385015968ID1107343023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.