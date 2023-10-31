               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Foods To Avoid Eating A Day Before Fasting


10/31/2023 4:02:37 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth 2023:
For Karwa Chauth, avoid salty, spicy, fried, and acidic foods, caffeine, processed foods, and pungent ingredients to ensure a more comfortable fasting experience

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 foods to avoid eating a day before fasting

Karwa Chauth 2023:
For Karwa Chauth, avoid salty, spicy, fried, and acidic foods, caffeine, processed foods, and pungent ingredients to ensure a more comfortable fasting experience

Citrus Fruits

They can be too acidic and cause gastric issues; opt for milder fruits

Onions and Garlic

These pungent foods can cause discomfort during the fast

Processed Foods

They may be high in preservatives and can be hard on the stomach



Coffee and tea can dehydrate the body; opt for herbal teas



These can lead to bloating and discomfort while fasting

Spicy Foods

Spices can cause digestive discomfort and acidity



High salt intake leads to thirst and dehydration during the fast

MENAFN31102023007385015968ID1107343023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search