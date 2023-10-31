IAF Bids Farewell To The Mig-21 Fighter Jet (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As an era came to a close, the skies of Uttarlai in Barmer district, Rajasthan witnessed the final flight of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft. This historic occasion featured the MiG-21 Bison flying in formation with the Su-30 MKI, symbolizing the transition.

The event saw the presence of personnel from all three armed services. The MiG-21 Squadron, known as "OORIALS," has dutifully served the nation for nearly six decades and made significant contributions during Indo-Pak conflicts.

Having operated the MiG-21 since 1966, the squadron is now in the process of transitioning to the advanced Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft. This transition underscores the unwavering commitment of the Indian Air Force to modernize and safeguard the nation's skies, marking a significant milestone in the nation's aviation history.