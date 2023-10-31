Havila Shipping ASA: Equinor Energy Has Extended The Contract For The PSV Havila Foresight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equinor Energy has extended the contract for Havila Foresight by exercising one year option for 2024.

Equinor Energy has three additional options, each of one year for the period from 2025 to the end of 2027.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





