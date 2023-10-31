(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students were treated with a visit from a popular local food truck to celebrate the launch of the REACH Kidz program for the 2023-2024 school year.

R.E.A.C.H. Kidz to Kick-Off Innovative Program Fostering Community Engagement Among Future Leaders

- Sharon Sharaby, COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- R.E.A.C.H. Kidz , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to empowering young minds through community engagement, is excited to announce the launch and expansion of its groundbreaking program for the 2023-2024 school year. This initiative is designed to connect students with local businesses, developers, and city officials, with the ultimate aim of shaping a generation of informed, proactive community members, developers, and leaders.This year's program launch marks an important milestone for R.E.A.C.H. Kidz, as it will now be running in two schools - Olsen Middle School, and the Jewish Academy. A stark increase from last year's class of 30 students at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, this year the program will be running school-wide, including over 570 students plus faculty at Olsen Middle School, along with 75 students at the Jewish Academy- an unprecedented and dramatic increase in program participation.Through fundraising efforts and their main sponsor, BSD Capital , the R.E.A.C.H Kidz program will be contributing on multiple fronts. In addition to the core curriculum of site visits and guest speakers, program leadership will also be remodeling the teacher's lounge and the teacher's lunch room with donated materials and labor. Last year, 16 fruit-bearing trees and a student zen garden were installed to assist with campus beautification efforts.“Creating spaces that help keep students and teachers engaged throughout the day is an incredible way to boost morale and engagement on campus,” said Program Director Kelly Sharaby.In addition to the program expansion, this is also the inaugural year of the“R.E.A.C.H for Perfect Attendance” initiative, which aims to improve engagement and attendance school-wide by offering incentives to all students and faculty that achieve the perfect attendance milestone.Throughout the school year, students at both schools will have the opportunity to tour local businesses to gain a deeper understanding of how communities are built and maintained.“By bridging the gap between young minds and local stakeholders, this innovative program aims to lay the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future for both our youth and our community,” said Sharon Sharaby, COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital.“BSD Capital is proud to sponsor this initiative and expose students to community building, urban planning, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement,” said Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital.For media inquiries, or to learn more about R.E.A.C.H. Kidz and its programs, please visit REACHKidz or contact:Kelly Sharaby305-303-6283About R.E.A.C.H. Kidz:R.E.A.C.H. Kidz is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging students with local businesses, developers, and city officials for a better understanding of how our communities are built. Through educational programs and community initiatives, R.E.A.C.H. Kidz aims to empower the leaders of tomorrow with the knowledge and skills needed to shape their communities positively.About BSD Capital:BSD Capital is a commercial and residential real estate entrepreneurship company with approximately $300 million in assets under management offering the market's most comprehensive, efficient and customer-focused expertise in managing commercial real estate investments. For more information about leasing opportunities, please visit BSD or call 954-955-6222.

BSD Capital

BSD Capital

+1 954-955-6222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram