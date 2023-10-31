Cruise Ship Market Set To Sail To New Heights : Projected Size Of $16.7 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cruise Ship Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cruise Ship Market by Type (Mainstream Cruise Ships, Ocean Cruise Ships, Luxury Cruise Ships, Others), by Application (Transportation, Leisure, Others), by Size (Small, Mid, Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global cruise ship industry was valued at $8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $16.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The concept of the cruise ship is typically attributed to the passenger ship where the trip and ship amenities itself are a part of a luxurious experience. Generally, the length of the cruise ship is 1,187 feet, the tonnage for a passenger cruise is 225,300 tons, and max crew-passenger capacity of almost 8,500. The world's largest cruise ship is Royal Caribbean Internationals harmony of the seas, which was launched in 2016 that has a gross tonnage of 226,963 and length of about 1,188.1 ft with a passenger capacity of 6,780. Cruising has led to an increase in the tourism industry. Cruise ships today offer a wide range of amenities onboard which include casinos, shops, swimming pools, theatres, spas, gyms or fitness centers, libraries, buffet, lounges, clubs, tennis courts, basketball courts, infirmaries, ping pong tables, pool tables, bowling alleys, rock climbing walls, miniature golf courses, chain restaurants, obstacle courses, and video arcades. Hence, cruise ships can also be considered as 5-star hotels on boats.

At present, the growth of the cruise ship market is attributed to the rising popularity of the vacation on a cruise due to the cost difference and the amenities provided by the alternative vacations. Cruise vacations are more affordable as compared to alternative land-based vacations, which include transport, meals, accommodation, and entertainment. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, 58.0% of the international vacationers are first-time cruisers, who are likely to cruise in the next few years. In addition, the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing investments in automation technology, launches of new & technologically advanced ships augmented with different software use, to support the solutions offered in this market, and high growth in the maritime tourism industry. Also, digital freight forwarding services are becoming beneficial for cost-sensitive customers who seek an extensive variety of high-quality products with faster delivery timelines. Thus, an increase in maritime trading activities due to globalization is propelling the demand for digital freight forwarding services, which in turn fuels the market's growth.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing preference for a luxurious life among consumers, rising popularity of river cruises, an increasing number of tourism activities, and launching of new & technologically advanced ships augmented with different software and numerous fun activities and themes drive the cruise ship market. However, a rise in concern regarding environmental pollution, the high costs of cruises, and fluctuations in transportation & inventory costs are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the anticipated trend of automation in marine transportation and the growth of the digital freight forwarding industry will present new growth opportunities for the global cruise ship market in the coming years.

The mainstream cruise ships segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on type, the mainstream cruise ships segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global cruise ship market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because they offer all amenities to customers and are considered as floating resorts which cater to upscale the demand of customers. The ocean cruise ships segment, however, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to factors such as various exciting packages offered by service providers, amenities, entertainment activities, and a large customer base.

The leisure segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on application, the leisure segment grabbed the highest share of more than four-fifths of the cruise ship market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. This is owing to the various innovations, including numerous exciting leisure and fun activities along with theme cruises for travelers such as yoga themes, kid themes, mystery themes, and others. The transportation segment, on the other hand, would witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increasing leisure trips and voyages taken by generation Z along with the growing preference for a high population to live a luxurious life.

The large segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on size, the large segment grabbed the highest share of more than half of the overall cruise ship market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to an increasing number of tourism activities, a rise in disposable income of consumers around the world, and a growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics. The mid segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is because of the rising popularity of vacations on a midsize cruise due to cost difference and the amenities provided by them.

North America to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cruise ship market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to factors such as continuous development in the technology of cruise ships and higher consumer disposable income and spending in this region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as cheaper wages, strong government backing, and strong forward & backward linkage industries in the region.

