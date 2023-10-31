German vice chancellor condemns disturbing levels of anti-Semitism

(MENAFN) Germany's Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, has expressed deep concern over the pervasive presence of anti-Semitism within the country, emphasizing the urgent need for a transformation in attitudes. In an interview with Bild, Habeck responded to the tabloid's recently published manifesto addressing the challenges posed by millions of Muslim immigrants in Germany.



"The extent of anti-Semitism is frightening," stated Habeck, who also serves as the head of the Greens and federal minister for the economy. He underscored Germany's historical responsibility in combatting anti-Semitism, asserting that it has no place in the nation in any form.



Habeck went on to emphasize the imperative of upholding the principles outlined in the German constitution, complete with all the rights and responsibilities it entails. His remarks come in the wake of Bild's release of a 50-point manifesto titled "Germany, we have a problem," which aims to confront the surge in anti-Semitic sentiments triggered by the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The conflict, sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel in early October, led to an unprecedented Israeli response in Gaza, resulting in significant loss of life and global protests. German authorities have documented over 1,100 incidents, ranging from incitement to violence and property damage, including an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in Berlin.



The escalating tensions have also manifested in mass pro-Palestinian demonstrations, some of which have resulted in clashes with law enforcement. German officials have even proposed legislation that would revoke the citizenship of individuals deemed "anti-Semites" and permit the deportation of those sympathetic to Hamas.



Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews, expressed his dismay at the current state of affairs, remarking, "I sometimes don’t recognize this country." He pointed out that animosity towards Jews and antipathy towards Israel have resurfaced prominently in Germany, both in public spaces and behind closed doors, permeating various segments of society.



