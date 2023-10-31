Texas Federal judge bans elimination of border razor wire amid migration inflow

(MENAFN) A federal court judge in Texas has issued a ruling stating that the Biden administration is no longer allowed to reduce or remove the razor wire that the state has installed along its border with Mexico. This measure was implemented to address the surging influx of undocumented immigrants into the country.



US District Court Judge Alia Moses, located in Del Rio, Texas, issued her ruling on Monday, which granted the state's request for a temporary restraining order against the federal government. This legal action was initiated after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration last week. The lawsuit alleged that federal agents were observed employing heavy machinery to remove significant portions of the state's concertina wire, which, according to Texas officials, was intended to facilitate the "mass entry" of undocumented immigrants.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott labelled Monday’s court verdict “another win for Texas and our border mission.” He continued, “Biden has created this crisis and has tried to block us at every turn.” The state also is fighting a legal battle with the federal government over its use of floating buoys to block migrants from crossing the Rio Grande River.



The state government has taken measures to establish border barriers in areas with high levels of migration, including the Eagle Pass crossing. Additionally, National Guard units have been deployed to address the border crisis. Texas troopers have made arrests of undocumented immigrants on charges related to state trespassing and other criminal statutes. Furthermore, they have arranged for the transportation of thousands of individuals to cities like New York and Chicago, which are controlled by Democratic administrations.

MENAFN31102023000045015839ID1107342985