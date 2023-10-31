Former Spanish football boss has been slapped with three years ban from football by FIFA over kissing player

(MENAFN) Former President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has been slapped with a three-year ban from the sport by FIFA, after the football governing body found him guilty of breaching its rules of "decent conduct." Rubiales' transgression occurred when he allegedly planted an unwanted kiss on star female player Jenni Hermoso after Spain's national team clinched victory in the Women's World Cup last August.



FIFA's decision, announced on Monday, cited a violation of article 13 of its disciplinary code. The association emphasized its steadfast commitment to upholding the integrity and dignity of all individuals, while ensuring that fundamental standards of proper behavior are maintained within the sport.



Rubiales' resignation as RFEF chief came more than a month before FIFA's ruling, as he faced mounting scrutiny over the controversial kiss. Throughout the ordeal, he steadfastly maintained that the gesture was consensual. In August, FIFA had already imposed a 90-day suspension on Rubiales, prohibiting him from engaging in football-related activities at both the international and national levels pending the outcome of the investigation.



Hermoso, who lodged a criminal complaint against Rubiales, described feeling "vulnerable" and like a "victim of assault" following the incident on the World Cup podium in Sydney. She characterized Rubiales' actions as "sexist, impulsive, out of place, and non-consensual."



FIFA's verdict is subject to appeal, affording Rubiales a ten-day window to lodge an objection.



The association's disciplinary code explicitly forbids players and officials from engaging in actions that contravene the principles of "fair play, loyalty, and integrity." This encompasses behaviors such as using offensive gestures or language to insult others, as well as acting in a manner that brings both the sport of football and FIFA itself into disrepute.



