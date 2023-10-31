Biden prohibits AI bigotry

(MENAFN) In a significant move to address potential racial biases perpetuated by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, President Joe Biden has issued an executive order aimed at implementing safeguards in various aspects of American life. The order, issued on Monday, outlines provisions for "advancing equity and civil rights" in AI applications related to housing, the criminal justice system, and other critical areas.



One of the key directives in the order emphasizes the need to offer "clear guidance" to landlords, federal contractors, and public benefits programs to prevent the use of AI algorithms in ways that could exacerbate discrimination. Additionally, the order provides guidance for establishing "best practices" in the utilization of AI within law enforcement and the criminal court system. It also calls for federal prosecutors and civil rights offices to take measures to combat "algorithmic discrimination."



The Biden administration has previously taken steps to address this issue, releasing a guide titled the 'Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights' to prevent automated systems from infringing on civil rights. Federal agencies have also been directed to actively combat discrimination in automation technology.



The White House underscored the importance of responsible AI usage, highlighting that its irresponsible application can lead to and perpetuate discrimination, bias, and other forms of abuse in critical sectors such as justice, healthcare, and housing.



Since assuming office in January 2021, President Biden has placed a strong emphasis on addressing issues of racial equity. He has proudly declared his administration as the most "inclusive" in United States history and has issued multiple executive orders aimed at promoting equity and inclusion. Notably, Biden's Domestic Policy Council has been tasked with embedding "equity principles" into every facet of federal government operations. This commitment to combating discrimination extends to areas like transportation, with initiatives such as the USD1 billion program launched by United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to address issues of racism in roadways.



MENAFN31102023000045015687ID1107342974