Israeli Prime Minister firmly rejects Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, firmly rejected the notion of a Gaza ceasefire during a press conference on Monday, stating that any cessation of hostilities would be seen as a victory for Hamas.



“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism,” Netanyahu informed journalists, promising, “That will not happen.”



“Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7,” he added.



“Today, we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism,” Netanyahu said, claiming that nations that did not support Israel in “a war for our common future” were putting themselves in danger.



“If Hamas and Iran’s axis of evil wins, you will be their next target,” he cautioned, pledging to battle until the Palestinian group was destroyed.



International human rights observers have frequently criticized Israel for its collective punishment of the civilian population in Gaza. They point to deliberate attacks on hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure, as well as the withholding of essential supplies like food, water, medicine, and electricity, as violations of international humanitarian law. In response, Israel has argued that Hamas uses civilian facilities as shields and interferes with humanitarian aid deliveries.

MENAFN31102023000045015839ID1107342973