Concerns over US economy grow amid Fed Reserve's interest rate hike strategy

(MENAFN) Americans are currently harboring more significant apprehensions about the state of the U.S. economy compared to a year ago, despite the job market's resilience, moderating inflation, and an unexpected surge in economic growth during the third quarter. A new Harris Poll, conducted on behalf of Bloomberg News, has pinpointed the primary source of this heightened pessimism: concerns over the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign to increase interest rates, which has propelled borrowing costs to their highest levels since 2001.



According to the survey, a considerable 57 percent of middle-class Americans believe that the uptick in interest rates is adversely affecting their household finances. Moreover, approximately 44 percent of respondents expressed elevated stress levels regarding the state of the economy, representing an increase from 40 percent over the past year and 39 percent in March. Notably, during their September meeting, Federal Reserve officials voted to maintain interest rates within a range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent. However, they also left the door open to the possibility of an additional rate increase this year and signaled an intention to retain rates at their peak levels for a longer duration than previously anticipated.



The Federal Reserve is scheduled to convene twice more in the remaining year, with meetings slated for November and December. Although market sentiment and the CME Group's FedWatch tool indicate a consensus that the central bank will keep rates unchanged in the upcoming November meeting, some traders foresee a potential 12th rate increase in December, following the recent robust GDP report. This report revealed an economic growth rate of 4.9 percent on an annualized basis from July through September, significantly surpassing analyst expectations and marking the most substantial gain since 2021.



The decision to raise interest rates typically results in higher interest costs for consumer and business loans, leading to a slowdown in the economy as employers cut back on spending. While consumers do not directly pay the federal funds rate, it influences borrowing costs for various financial products, including home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and credit cards. This has contributed to pushing the average rate for 30-year mortgages above 8 percent for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions are thus generating significant concern among Americans, despite positive economic indicators in other areas.

