World Bank cautions of significant oil price increase

(MENAFN) The World Bank has issued a concerning forecast in its recent Commodity Markets Outlook, indicating that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has the potential to send oil prices skyrocketing into uncharted territory. While the impact on oil prices has been relatively limited thus far, the World Bank emphasized that a further escalation of the conflict could have far-reaching consequences.



The report outlines three potential scenarios based on the level of disruption escalating hostilities might cause in global oil supply. In the event of a "small disruption," where 500,000 to 2 million barrels of oil are removed from circulation daily, the market is expected to absorb the impact. This could result in a gradual increase in prices from the current USD90 per barrel to a range between USD93 and USD102. This would effectively negate the previously anticipated $9 drop projected for next year due to slowed economic growth.



Should a "medium disruption" occur, akin to the 2003 war in Iraq, the report estimates that prices could surge between 21 percent and 35 percent This scenario would involve the removal of 3 to 5 million barrels per day from the global oil supply, leading to oil prices ranging from USD109 to USD121 per barrel.



In the event of a "large disruption," comparable to the Arab oil embargo of 1973, where 6 to 8 million barrels are eliminated from daily supply, the World Bank projects a staggering increase of 56 percent to 75 percent in oil prices. This would potentially drive the cost per barrel to a range between USD140 and USD157.



The consequences of such an oil price surge would extend beyond the energy sector, impacting global food prices and exacerbating existing food insecurity. World Bank deputy chief economist Ayhan Kose stressed that millions could face hunger as a result of these heightened costs. The warning underscores the broader implications of the conflict and its potential to have far-reaching economic and humanitarian consequences.



