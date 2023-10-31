Zelensky expresses his feeling of betrayal by West

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his advisors have conveyed a sense of feeling "betrayed" by their Western backers, who they believe have not provided the anticipated support and attention. This sentiment was revealed in discussions with Time magazine following Zelensky's visit to Washington last month, a trip that differed significantly from his warm reception in December. Instead of receiving accolades, Zelensky found himself facing inquiries about corruption in Ukraine and was barred from addressing lawmakers on Capitol Hill.



Despite President Joe Biden's commitment to stand by Kiev "for as long as it takes," the United States Congress has yet to reach a consensus on a new aid bill for Ukraine. It was only ten days after Zelensky's return to Kiev that lawmakers managed to pass a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, though not without removing $6 billion in Ukraine funding.



According to a member of Zelensky's team, the Ukrainian president perceives himself as left without the means to secure victory in the conflict with Russia, but with only enough resources to endure it. Time magazine emphasized this sentiment, stating, "Zelensky feels betrayed by his Western allies. They have left him without the means to win the war, only the means to survive it."



Zelensky himself expressed his concern over the world's growing acclimatization to the ongoing war in Ukraine, observing a palpable weariness with the situation. He noted this phenomenon not only in the United States but also across Europe. Zelensky lamented that, as fatigue sets in, the conflict becomes more like a repetitive show, with people expressing sentiments like, "I can't watch this rerun for the 10th time." This growing sense of disillusionment highlights the challenging dynamics Ukraine faces as it grapples with an enduring conflict and navigates its relationship with Western allies.



MENAFN31102023000045015687ID1107342970