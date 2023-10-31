Extensive Movement Of FTX Digital Assets Raises Eyebrows

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In the world of cryptocurrency, transparency often paves the path towards trust. A recent case in point is the substantial transfer of digital assets associated with the now-defunct FTX Exchange and Alameda Research. A sum exceeding $60 million in digital currencies has been shifted over the preceding week.

Nansen, a notable name in blockchain analytics, shed light on a series of transfers carried out by the insolvent exchange. The data reveals a systematic transfer of millions in crypto assets across diverse networks, mainly to prominent platforms like Coinbase and Binance, throughout the week.

In the initial part of the week, a movement of assets worth $8.6 million was recorded. This bundle of digital wealth included well-recognized cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink , Avalanche, and Ethereum. As the week progressed, an even more considerable sum of approximately $24.3 million was moved, finding its way to Binance and Coinbase.

Nansen unveiled that the total value of assets shifted by FTX amounted to a remarkable $60 million. This included a significant portion of 943,000 SOL (translating to around $32 million). The funds were relocated from its cold storage facilities as of October 27.

The underlying reasons linking these transfers to the exchange's bankruptcy undertakings remain mysterious. Notably, a recent verdict from a U.S. bankruptcy court has empowered FTX with the authorization to liquidate crypto assets up to a ceiling of $100 million every week.

Adding another layer to this financial narrative, Lookonchain reported an additional transfer of assets worth $20 million on October 28. The details are intriguing. FTX wallets orchestrated a transfer of 309,185 Solana ($10 million), 2.03 million Band Protocol tokens ($3.15 million), 3.82 million Perpetual Protocol tokens ($2.3 million), and a substantial 46.67 million TrueFi tokens ($1.78 million).

Accompanying these transfers were other assets, including 4.39 million Biconomy tokens ($1 million), 915,048 Kyber Network Crystal tokens ($686,000), 5.47 million Civic tokens ($479,000), and 7,275 Barnbridge tokens ($30,000).

These findings culminate in a total of $78.7 million in assets transferred within the week, as per Lookonchain's data. This movement of digital assets underscores the dynamic nature of cryptocurrency transactions. It beckons a closer examination of FTX Exchange's financial maneuvers amidst its bankruptcy proceedings.

The unfolding scenario around FTX Exchange's asset transfers reflects the complex interplay of digital assets, legal frameworks, and the continuous quest for transparency within the crypto realm.

