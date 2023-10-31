US congressmen assure Zelensky of ongoing American support

(MENAFN) During their trip to Kiev on Monday, three U.S. congressmen assured Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of ongoing American support. However, they also emphasized that Washington must now focus on addressing issues related to Israel.



The meeting between the Ukrainian leadership and the U.S. delegation, which included Republican J. French Hill of Arkansas and Democrats Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois, was captured in a five-minute video shared by Zelensky's office.



“We respect you, the Republican and Democratic Party, the administration of President Joseph Biden, and also both houses of the American Congress united in support of Ukraine,” Zelensky informed his guests. “This will send a powerful signal to the world for those who will win in the struggle for our spiritual values – freedom and democracy.”



Hill reaffirmed Zelensky of “bipartisan support” on Capitol Hill but asserted that the US currently had to cope with assisting Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.



“Your fight is our fight,” Lynch declared, promising that Congress is going to stay providing financial assistance to Ukraine.



Major Kiev supporter Quigley pushed Zelensky to make more cases for humanitarian and economic aid in addition to the military support, noting that the US is interested in assisting Ukraine in "becoming more self-sufficient" with regard to ammunition supply.



“I understand that there is a need for 155 mm shells, but Israel needs them too,” Quigley informed Zelensky, based on Kiev's translation of his comments.

MENAFN31102023000045015839ID1107342967