EU districts presents food cards for the unfortunate

(MENAFN) In a bid to alleviate pressure on food banks and streamline social assistance, Estonia has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative: food cards for those facing economic hardship. The Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs made the announcement on Monday, detailing the shift from traditional food aid packages to this more efficient method of aid distribution.



Commencing from October 30, the food cards will be provided to 28,936 individuals currently reliant on food aid programs. These cards can be used to make essential grocery purchases at Rimi retail outlets nationwide. Each eligible family will receive a single card, while each individual will be allocated EUR30 (approximately USD31) per quarter. It is imperative that the allocated funds are utilized within the designated timeframe, as any remaining balance will not carry over to the subsequent quarter. The cards are exclusively valid for the purchase of food and basic necessities, excluding the acquisition of tobacco products or alcohol.



The introduction of the food card system was initially announced in January and underwent a successful trial run in April across three cities, including the capital, Tallinn. This innovative system was conceived as a replacement for the former food aid package scheme, where surplus groceries from stores and individual donations were collected by Food Banks and subsequently distributed to social workers and charitable organizations for dispersal to those in need.



Estonia's pioneering move towards food cards represents a transformative approach to delivering vital support to vulnerable communities. By streamlining the distribution process, the government aims to enhance efficiency and ensure that those in need have access to essential sustenance in a dignified and timely manner. This innovative endeavor signifies a crucial step towards building a more inclusive and resilient social support system in Estonia.



