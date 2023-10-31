Canada Welcomes Nearly 4,000 Afghans, Ready To Accept More

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Canada is nearly meeting its pledge to welcome 40,000 Afghan refugees by year-end . The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship for Canada announced on Monday that the government of this country has fulfilled its promise to relocate a minimum of 40,000 Afghan refugees to Canada.

Marc Miller stated that they are accepting more requests from Afghan citizens for immigration to Canada.

Miller said,“We are currently processing and advancing immigration requests we have previously received, and we will accept more Afghan migrants through regular immigration programs, including refugee resettlement and family sponsorship.”

The Minister of Immigration for Canada mentioned that the program to relocate 40,000 Afghan refugees after the fall of Kabul is“one of the largest resettlement programs for Afghans in the world, and our work continues.”

Mr. Miller referred to the“Taliban's terror in Afghanistan” and said that its effects on the rights and freedoms of the people of Afghanistan, especially women and girls, know no bounds.

The Minister of Immigration stated that the Taliban's rule over Afghanistan in August 2021 led to a“political, economic, and humanitarian crisis” in the country, affecting millions.

The Canadian government remains committed to prioritizing the evaluation of eligible applications and has pledged to offer healthcare, education, skills training, and social services to Afghan refugees living in Canada.

Canada ranks second to the United States in Afghan resettlement and was among the pioneers in launching a particular program for vulnerable Afghans, including women activists, human rights defenders, persecuted minorities, LGBTQ individuals, and journalists.

