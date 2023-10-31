Innovations In Comfort : The Automotive Pneumatic Seat System Market's Unstoppable Rise Forecast, 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market size generated $1.11 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request Sample Pages :

Increase in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries and surge in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology drive the growth of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market . However, high costs and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, retrofitting of existing automotive vehicles and adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions create new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market based on vehicle type, propulsion type, function, and region :

Based on propulsion type, the ICE vehicles segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

Covid-19 Scenario :

Production facilities in the automotive sector have been stopped due to lockdown measures, unavailability of the workforce, and disrupted supply chain across the globe. This affected the production volumes of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system.

The demand for assembly and production of different vehicle types such as light commercial vehicle, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles decreased significantly due to stoppage of daily activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Leading Market Players :

Adient plc,

Alfmeier,

Continental AG,

Faurecia,

Gentherm,

Grammer AG,

Konsberg Automotive,

Lear Corporation,

Leggat and Platt,

Magna International Inc.,

Robert Bosch GMB,

Tangtring Seating Technology Inc.,

Toyota Boshoku, and TS Tech

Inquire Before Buying :

Read More Reports :

Automotive Cybersecurity Market :

Automotive AC Compressor Market :

Automotive Hypervisor Market :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn