Roobeez: Pioneering Farming Solutions, And Cherryl Macalino: The Visionary Behind It

Agriculture at a Crossroads: Challenges and Solutions in the Farming Industry

- RoobeezROCKLIN , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roobeez , formerly known as Madhatchers, has swiftly emerged as a transformative force in the realm of online farm marketplaces. This innovative platform is revolutionizing the way small farms grow and interact with their communities, all thanks to the visionary founder, Cherryl Macalino .Recent USDA data paints a sobering picture, with the closure of 100,000 farms over the past decade due to financial struggles compounded by global uncertainties, including pandemics, economic recessions, and concerns about the quality of imported food. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of self-reliance and food security, highlighting the risks associated with international food dependency.Roobeez is committed to being part of the solution. The platform is shifting the paradigms of farming by introducing the first technology-based, organized support community and marketplace dedicated to the poultry and small farms market. Roobeez's mission is to establish a central hub where users can effortlessly access various resources, poultry, and farm-related educational information, and connect in one place. It not only simplifies the search for critical information for farming best practices but also actively drives positive change within the industry through various programs.Roobeez offers a comprehensive suite of features and services, including:Free Marketplace: A platform open to everyone for buying and selling farm goods, contributing to the economic growth of the farming community.Farm Call Services Listings: A service connecting users with support services for farms in their local vicinity.Contests: Engaging farm enthusiasts with entertaining contests and valuable prizes.Farm Workshops: You can find homesteading and small farming workshops that Roobeez organizes, as well as find the workshops they promote hosted by the local communities through their easy-to-use local events feature in their software.Moreover, Roobeez places a premium on addressing the concerns and interests of the farming community through dedicated committees focusing on critical areas such as:Local Farms Expansion and Growth: Support for the growth of local farms, enhancing sustainability.Local and Online Education: Offering valuable educational resources to empower farmers with knowledge.Disease Prevention: Providing guidance and resources for preventing and managing farm-related diseases.Care and Wellness: Prioritizing the health and well-being of farmers and their livestock.Ordinance Support: Advocating for policies that promote the well-being of the farming community.The platform was born out of Cherryl Macalino's desire to create a space that could support small farms in their growth and facilitate connections among individuals who shared her love for farming, whether it be poultry breeding or caring for pigs. The platform has made it effortless for farm enthusiasts to discover fresh local produce, find baby chicks for sale, and connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals. In essence, Roobeez serves as a bridge, connecting people with the world of farming.Cherryl's journey from software entrepreneur to farmer and founder of Roobeez is nothing short of inspiring. Her dedication to empowering small farms and fostering a sense of community among farm enthusiasts has been the driving force behind its success. As the leader of the marketplace, she continues to make waves in the world of agriculture, bridging the gap between growers and consumers.But Macalino's vision for Roobeez goes beyond being a marketplace; it embodies her dedication to nurturing a community among farm enthusiasts and championing sustainable agriculture. Roobeez isn't merely a platform; it's a movement that empowers farmers and unites individuals who share a passion for agriculture.Her journey, which laid the foundation for Roobeez, began when she embarked on a mission to find a new home for her software company as their office lease approached its end. Eager to please her team, she invited them to provide their feedback on an ideal“workplace”. The response to this request would include some comical and genuine requests to put her to the test. From allowing her mini horse to be a staple mascot onsite to a gourmet kitchen, Cherryl made a genuine attempt to pursue her team's list for the ideal and best workplace. Cherryl found herself drawn to a picturesque orchard listed for sale. Ignoring the boundaries, she entered the property, where she was greeted by a lady who inquired about her appointment. She admitted she had none and simply desired to explore. The woman who was destined to play a pivotal role in this journey revealed that the property already had a contract but hinted at the possibility of it falling through due to zoning issues. The word "Commercial" resonated with her agenda at the time. But little did she know it would align her on an unforeseen path that would change her life. In no time, she and her team took possession of the farm, coinciding with the beginning of the Mandarin season. Through unwavering perseverance and a newfound passion for farming, Cherryl not only survived as a new farmer but thrived. Her new farm office would later be featured on television as one of the best and most unique workplaces to work for in Sacramento by Good Day Sacramento.In her new journey, and adding the title“farmer” to her roles, she recognized the significance of connecting with individuals who possessed valuable knowledge and experience in agriculture. Equipped with her expanding knowledge base, she eagerly sought to share her insights with others.Roobeez is not just a farm marketplace; it's a testament to the vision and determination of its founder who turned unexpected twists of fate into a flourishing platform that celebrates the richness of farming traditions and the vibrant community that surrounds it.Upcoming events, their Family Farm Expos bring together thousands of passionate farmers, homesteaders, and farm enthusiasts and are scheduled to take place in various locations, including:.Northern California.Southern California.Redmond, Oregon.Murfreesboro, TennesseeRoobeez extends an open invitation to all to participate in these exciting events and be part of a community that celebrates farming and its indispensable role. For media inquiries or additional information, please visit

