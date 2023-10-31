India Heat Exchangers Market Expected To Reach $890.0 Million By 2026 | Registering A CAGR Of 8.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The India heat exchangers market is expected to witness considerable growth owing to rapid industrialization and a rise in demand for energy. In addition, there is an increase in the adoption of heat exchangers in automotive sectors for cooling applications such as in radiators of the engines. This is attributed to the growth of the automobile industry in India. the India heat exchangers market accounted for revenue of $454.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $890.0 million by 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Heat exchangers are devices that transfer energy between fluids at two different temperatures. Generally, the fluids are separated by a wall, which can be termed as indirect contact.

The growth of the Indian heat exchangers market is significantly driven by rapid industrialization that results in high adoption of process plant equipment, which correspondingly increases the demand for heat exchangers. For instance, the food & beverage industry is growing at a noteworthy pace in India, which is the second largest producer of food after China. Heat exchangers play an important role in the food industry, as they used for the production of fruit pulp, food paste, juices, hazelnut pastes, yogurts, and others. Furthermore, many industries in India have adopted high-end energy-saving heat exchangers to mitigate the issue of their loss, owing to the rise in the cost of energy, which significantly drives the growth of the market. On the contrary, the rise in the need for heat exchangers in nuclear power plants for power generation is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion.

The India heat exchangers market is segmented based on type, material of construction, and end-user industry. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled, microchannel, and others. By material construction, it is fragmented into carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. As per end-user industry, it is classified into chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, and others. India heat exchangers' market share has been analyzed across all segments.

Based on type, the shell & tube segment occupied the highest share of 33.2% in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the analysis period. This is attributed to the fact that shells & tubes are adopted in numerous end-user industries for applications such as waste heat recovery, condensing, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The India Heat Exchangers industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global India Heat Exchangers Market include,

KGC Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd.

HRS Process Systems Ltd.

Danfoss

Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd.

REX Heat Exchanger

Tranter

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Universal Heat Exchangers Limited

Alfa Laval

Heatex Industries Limited

Chemical is the largest end-user industry and is anticipated to garner a share of 25.9% in the India heat exchangers market. In 2015, the Government of India launched a draft“National Chemical Policy.” The aim of this policy is to increase the share of the chemical sector in the country's GDP. Thus, an increase in such initiatives by the Government of India boosts the adoption of process equipment such as heat exchangers, reactors, pressure vessels, and others in the chemical sector, which in turn has significantly contributed toward the growth of the heat exchanger market.

On the basis of material of construction, stainless steel accounted for the highest share of 34.6% in 2018. This is attributable to the fact that stainless steel-based heat exchangers are adopted for long-run applications, owing to their characteristics such as erosion resistance at high flow rates of fluid, no requirement of special fluids, and enhanced compatibility with plain water.

Key Findings of the India Heat Exchangers Market:

- Based on type, the shell & tube segment is expected to gain a dominant share of 33.2%

- Based on end-user industry, oil & gas is expected to experience rapid growth with a rate of 9.2%

- Based on the material of construction, carbon steel heat exchangers are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 8.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the heat exchangers market growth is provided

- An extensive analysis of various government policies provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

- The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, India heat exchangers market trends,

- The developments in the Indian heat exchanger industry are also studied

- The quantitative data provides the India heat exchangers market size in terms of revenue

