Discrimination lawsuit targets United Airlines in Dodgers charter flights

(MENAFN) Two flight attendants from United Airlines have initiated a legal action against the airline, alleging that they were denied positions on charter flights for the Dodgers due to their failure to meet certain physical appearance criteria preferred by the players, which they claim were biased towards individuals who were "white, young, thin." The lawsuit, filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, argues that the decision to deny them roles was based on race and other physical biases, with one of the flight attendants being Black, and the other of mixed Mexican, Black, and Jewish descent. Both individuals have over 15 years of experience working with the airline and are now seeking unspecified damages for the alleged discrimination.



In response, United Airlines has issued a statement asserting its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment and its intolerance for any form of discrimination. The airline contends that the lawsuit lacks merit and is prepared to vigorously defend itself. Notably, the Dodgers are not named as defendants in the lawsuit, and a team spokesperson has declined to comment on the pending litigation.



The lawsuit draws attention to a prior case in which United Airlines settled, which alleged that the airline had a pattern of staffing flights with "young, white, female, and predominately blonde/blue-eyed" attendants. The current lawsuit cites the 2020 settlement as a basis for the new case, asserting that in 2022, the situation changed again when several white United flight attendants were added to the 'dedicated crew.' However, the plaintiffs claim that, unlike these white attendants, they were required to undergo extensive interviews to secure their positions. Furthermore, they allege that after their interviews and entry into the program, they received fewer assignments on the Dodgers flights and were eventually demoted, with one of the flight attendants being removed from the program without justification.



This legal action underscores the challenges of workplace discrimination and raises questions about the criteria used in the selection of flight attendants for charter flights, especially in the context of sports teams. United Airlines now faces legal proceedings as it seeks to defend itself against these allegations of discrimination.

MENAFN31102023000045015682ID1107342233