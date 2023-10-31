German defense chief: German has to be willing to go to war

(MENAFN) In a stark declaration, Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has asserted that the possibility of a new war in Europe can no longer be dismissed, urging German society to adapt to this unsettling reality. Pistorius emphasized the need for heightened military spending and a collective mindset that acknowledges the potential for conflict in the region. Speaking with Germany's ZDF broadcaster, he stressed that Germans must come to terms with the idea that the specter of war in Europe is a genuine concern.



Pistorius pointed to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas as evidence that outbreaks of violence could occur beyond Europe's borders. In response to criticisms about the perceived slow progress in building up the German armed forces under Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, Pistorius argued that they are working at maximum pace to rectify three decades of neglect and underfunding. He assured that within three to four years, the Bundeswehr would undergo such substantial transformation that it would be unrecognizable, asserting that the German military already stands as

one of the strongest within NATO and Europe.



Addressing the situation in the Middle East, Pistorius underlined that the ongoing conflict centers on Israel's fundamental right to self-defense and existence, a stance that Germany unequivocally supports. He emphasized Germany's duty to stand by Israel's side while actively working to prevent further escalation.



Adding a global perspective, Fiona Hill, a prominent figure in the previous US administration, drew parallels between the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the transformative impact of World War I and World War II on the international order. Hill's assessment highlights the potential far-reaching consequences of these current conflicts, underscoring the need for global attention and engagement.



As Germany grapples with this heightened sense of urgency, Pistorius's call for increased military preparedness reflects a sobering acknowledgment of the evolving geopolitical landscape and the imperative for nations to be vigilant and proactive in the face of potential conflicts.





