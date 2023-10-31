UK Premier dismisses ministerial aide after advocating for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed a ministerial aide who advocated for a "permanent" ceasefire in Gaza. The UK government has refrained from explicitly endorsing the termination of the conflict, instead suggesting only intermittent "pauses" to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.



Conservative Member of Parliament Paul Bristow was relieved of his role as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) at the Department for Science on Monday. This move came shortly after he wrote a letter to Sunak, urging for a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.



“Paul Bristow has been asked to leave his post in government following comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility,” a representative for 10 Downing Street declared, indicating a rule demanding administration officers to openly back all cabinet policy verdicts.



Bristow claimed in a two-page letter to the prime minister that a "permanent ceasefire" would "save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid [to] reach the people who need it the most." Sunak, on the other hand, has loudly endorsed Israel's military action against Hamas in the aftermath of the group's fatal October 7 terrorist attack, and has advocated for temporary humanitarian "pauses" that are "distinct from a ceasefire."

