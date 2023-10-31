US House speaker: Israel requirements more necessary than Ukraine`s

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson has highlighted the pressing nature of addressing Israel's defense in its conflict with Hamas, asserting that this takes precedence over the allocation of aid to Ukraine. Johnson announced plans to move a stand-alone bill for Israel's funding through the House this week, signaling a shift in focus. This decision comes amidst President Joe Biden's proposal to combine aid for both Ukraine and Israel into a USD106 billion emergency funding bill. While the Biden administration aims to provide substantial support for both nations, Republican opposition to further aid for Ukraine has escalated, leading to internal strife within Congress.



Biden's plan encompasses USD61.4 billion for Ukraine's conflict with Russia, USD14.3 billion for Israel, and USD9.2 billion for humanitarian aid in both countries. Although Congress has previously approved USD113 billion in Ukraine aid across four rounds of legislation, there is mounting resistance to further funding. This opposition, particularly within the majority party, has played a role in the recent removal of Johnson's predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, from the position of House speaker.



Johnson anticipates strong bipartisan backing for the stand-alone Israel bill in both the House and the Senate. He emphasizes that this decision is not driven by partisan politics but is instead a grave matter of national concern. As lawmakers navigate these critical decisions, the prioritization of aid allocation reflects evolving perspectives on international support and geopolitical strategies.



