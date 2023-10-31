Algeria, Turkey discuss expanding LNG trade ties

(MENAFN) Algeria's state-owned oil and gas company, Sonatrach, engaged in discussions with the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) on Sunday, focusing on establishing long-term trade relations in the context of liquefied natural gas (LNG) procurement and sales contracts.



The meeting held in Algeria brought together Rachid Hachichi, the CEO of Sonatrach, and Abdulvahit Fidan, Chairman of BOTAS.



As part of their discussions, the two parties expressed a shared commitment to bolster their commercial ties and explored avenues for expanding their partnership while delving into new business prospects.



It's worth noting that Sonatrach has been a key supplier of LNG to BOTAS since 1988, with significant deliveries through the Marmara terminal, which was initially constructed to facilitate the reception of Algerian LNG.



In 2020, Algeria and Turkey entered into a contract, solidifying the supply of LNG to Turkey, with an agreed volume of up to 4.4 billion cubic meters per year. This collaborative effort underscores the growing cooperation between the two nations in the energy sector.

