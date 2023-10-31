               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Inside Information: Digitalist Group Structures Its Financing


10/31/2023 3:18:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 31 October 2023 at 09:00

Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc's (“Digitalist Group” or“Company”) has agreed with Turret Oy Ab (“Turret”) on a loan amounting to EUR 2,000,000 (the“Loan”) in order to strengthen the Company's working capital. The Company has the right to withdraw the Loan in instalments by 31 December 2024 at the latest. The Loan was granted on market terms and it will fall due on 31 December 2025.

Turret is Digitalist Group's largest shareholder.

According to company law legislation relating to related party transactions Digitalist Group's board members Paul Ehrnrooth and Peter Eriksson have not participated in the decision making regarding the Loan.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

