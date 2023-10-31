KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 23 October 2023 and 27 October 2023, included:
| Date
| No. of shares
| Total price
| Average price
| Lowest price
| Highest price
| 23-10-2023
| 95 000
| € 4 941 282
| € 52.01
| € 51.78
| € 52.96
| 24-10-2023
| 100 000
| € 5 138 830
| € 51.39
| € 51.24
| € 51.82
| 25-10-2023
| 95 000
| € 4 875 647
| € 51.32
| € 50.88
| € 51.46
| 26-10-2023
| 100 000
| € 5 133 590
| € 51.34
| € 50.42
| € 51.52
| 27-10-2023
| 100 000
| € 5 165 390
| € 51.65
| € 51.28
| € 52.02
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 4 660 765 on 27 October 2023.
