Baita Plai Q3 2023 Production Report


10/31/2023 3:18:50 AM

31 October 2023

Vast Resources plc
('Vast' or the 'Company')

Baita Plai Q3 2023 Production Report

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce the Q3 2023 production report at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine ('Baita Plai') in Romania.

Baita Plai Production:

Below are the production results for Q3 2023 with a comparison to Q2 2023.

Quarterly Report Tons Mined Conc Produced Conc Produced Conc Sold Conc Sold Avg. Conc Grade Cu Conc Inventory at end of Quarter
WMT DMT WMT DMT DMT
Q2 2023 23,372 514 468 349 316 21% 393
July 9,059 228 209 21% 602
August 8,892 248 230 192 173 20% 659
September 7,649 133 120 198 181 21% 598
Q3 Total 25,600 609 559 390 354 21% 598

Baita Plai Drilling:

As previously announced the Company continues an extensive exploration programme which continues to confirm the potential to extend the mining area and establish a revised JORC compliant Mineral Resource and in due course an Ore Reserve for its licence renewal in August 2024.

