(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
31 October 2023
Vast Resources plc
('Vast' or the 'Company')
Baita Plai Q3 2023 Production Report
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce the Q3 2023 production report at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine ('Baita Plai') in Romania.
Baita Plai Production:
Below are the production results for Q3 2023 with a comparison to Q2 2023.
| Quarterly Report
| Tons Mined
| Conc Produced
| Conc Produced
| Conc Sold
| Conc Sold
| Avg. Conc Grade
| Cu Conc Inventory at end of Quarter
|
|
| WMT
| DMT
| WMT
| DMT
|
| DMT
| Q2 2023
| 23,372
| 514
| 468
| 349
| 316
| 21%
| 393
| July
| 9,059
| 228
| 209
|
|
| 21%
| 602
| August
| 8,892
| 248
| 230
| 192
| 173
| 20%
| 659
| September
| 7,649
| 133
| 120
| 198
| 181
| 21%
| 598
| Q3 Total
| 25,600
| 609
| 559
| 390
| 354
| 21%
| 598
Baita Plai Drilling:
As previously announced the Company continues an extensive exploration programme which continues to confirm the potential to extend the mining area and establish a revised JORC compliant Mineral Resource and in due course an Ore Reserve for its licence renewal in August 2024.
**ENDS**
MENAFN31102023004107003653ID1107342215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.