QPR Software Plc's Financial Reporting In 2024

In this stock exchange release, QPR Software Plc provides its financial calendar for 2024, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.





QPR will publish three Interim Reports in 202 4:



Interim Report January–March 2024 on Wednesday 19 April 2024

Half-year Financial Report January-June 2024 on Friday 2 August 2024 Interim Report January-September 2024 on Friday 25 October 2024





QPR Software's financial statement bulletin, activity report, audit report, and report on the corporate governance system for the financial year 2023 will be published on Friday, February 16, 2024.

QPR's Annual Report 2023 will be published on Friday, March 22, 2024.

QPR's Annual General Meeting 2024 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15 May 2024. The Board of Directors convenes the Annual General Meeting with an invitation to be announced later.











