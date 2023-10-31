(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Görkem Köseoğlu to step down from ING Management Board Banking

ING announced today that Görkem Köseoğlu will step down from his position as chief technology officer and member of the Management Board Banking, effective 1 November 2023. His departure follows mutual discussions on different views regarding the expectations about his leadership role within ING.

Görkem was appointed as member of the Management Board Banking effective 1 September 2023. He has been working for ING for almost 12 years. Görkem joined ING in 2012 as chief operations officer and chief information officer at ING in Türkiye. In later capacities, he set up ING's Global Analytics unit and was chief operations officer of ING Netherlands between September 2020 and September 2023.

“I regret to see Görkem leave ING”, said Steven van Rijswijk, CEO of ING.“I want to thank him for his valuable contributions during many years in managing ING's IT, data analytics and operations functions. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Marnix van Stiphout will take over the additional responsibilities as chief technology officer on an ad interim basis. Marnix has been chief operations officer and chief transformation officer (COO/CTO) and member of the Management Board Banking since 1 September 2021. He also acted as interim chief technology officer from May to August of 2023.

