Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023


31 October 2023
Announcement No. 103/2023

Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023

On October 31, 2023, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report, Q1-Q3 2023 of Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail:

Web: jyskerealkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit, Q1-Q3 2023

