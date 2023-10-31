All Class Drivers Named 2023 Best of Florida in the Driving Schools Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kip WynneLAKELAND, FL, USA, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- All Class Drivers, a driving school in Polk county , is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the "2023 Best of Florida" in the Driving Schools category. This prestigious award reflects the company's commitment to excellence in providing comprehensive driving education services in the state of Florida.All Class Drivers, headquartered at 2219 West Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815, has long been a trusted name in the field of driver education and training. Their dedication to ensuring road safety and equipping drivers with the knowledge and skills necessary for responsible and confident driving has earned them this esteemed accolade.“I met with All Class Drivers and the service was amazing,” stated Eliana R., a client who used All Class Drivers' services.“I was able to practice before my road test and the instructions they gave me helped pass my test. I came from Hillsborough County, and I would highly recommend the drive.”With a wide range of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of Florida drivers, All Class Drivers has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry. Some of their services include:Florida's Driver License Road Test : Offering a convenient and reliable way for individuals to take their road test and earn their driver's license.Pre-Test Refresher Driving Lesson: Providing valuable guidance and practice to help drivers prepare for their road test and build confidence on the road.Standard Driving Lesson: Tailored driving lessons for both beginners and experienced drivers, focusing on safety and skill improvement.CDL ELDT Theory Class A & Class B Course: Offering comprehensive Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training to individuals pursuing careers in professional driving.All Class Drivers' commitment to delivering top-notch instruction, paired with their highly qualified and experienced instructors, has set them apart as a trusted resource for drivers of all levels of expertise."We are thrilled to receive the '2023 Best of Florida' award in the Driving Schools category," said Kip Wynne, owner of All Class Drivers. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing high-quality driver education services to the people of Florida. We thank our loyal customers and our exceptional team for their continued support and hard work."For more information about All Class Drivers and their services, please visit or contact them via email at or by phone at (813) 453-7507. Their office hours are Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.About The Guide To Florida and Best of FloridaThe Best of Florida is an accolade that seeks to celebrate businesses for creating high quality products and providing high quality services to their communities. They're part of the business's road to recognition and we prioritize the importance of seeing the positive. With a deep understanding of development and media planning, they are a resource brimming with optimism and expertise. Best of Florida knows how to deliver the most effective approaches to marketing collateral. They manage the complexities of promoting ones business, so the business can focus on the aspects that are most important to them.About All Class Drivers:All Class Drivers is a leading driving school located in Lakeland, Florida, specializing in comprehensive driver education services. With a commitment to road safety and excellence, they offer a wide range of services, including Florida's Driver License Road Test, Pre-Test Refresher Driving Lesson, Standard Driving Lesson, and CDL ELDT Theory Class A & Class B course.

