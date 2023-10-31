Former Chief Strategy Officer At Sanofi, Laurent Van Lerberghe Joins Whitelab Genomics' Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARIS, FRANCE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WhiteLab Genomics is excited to introduce Laurent van Lerberghe , the former Chief Strategy Officer at Sanofi, as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. This appointment marks a significant milestone as the company pursues its mission of advancing genomic medicine and healthcare innovation.With 25-years of healthcare experience, Laurent van Lerberghe has a strong track record of leading and developing businesses globally. Over the last three years, Laurent served as Chief Strategy Officer at Sanofi, working closely with the CEO and contributing significantly to the company's growth as one of the architects of multiple strategic acquisitions. He also expedited funding in oncology, genomic medicines, and digital health. Before Sanofi, Laurent held various high-level commercial positions at Abbott for a decade, in Europe, the US and Asia.Earlier this year, Laurent became an Investor in Digital Health, focusing on accelerating digital health across Europe. In just 10 months, he has successfully completed initial investments in selected European digital health companies and started to work with entrepreneurs to help them develop their start up and deliver their promise to patients.“We are excited to welcome Laurent van Lerberghe to our Board of Directors. His extensive expertise and entrepreneur DNA align perfectly with WhiteLab Genomics' mission as we continue to develop our AI platform. Laurent's strategic insights and track record bringing science to patients will play a vital role in our growth journey as we expand our footprint in biotech and pharma. Together, we are determined to lead innovation and drive positive changes in healthcare.” - David Del Bourgo, CEO & Co-Founder of WhiteLab Genomics"I'm thrilled to join the Board of Directors and work closely with WhiteLab leadership to achieve its ambition, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Genomic medicine potential is immense, and the convergence of biology and AI presents an exciting opportunity to shape the future of healthcare. With its unique capabilities in vector design and therapy delivery coupled with its AI-driven approach to discovery and a team who master both biology and AI, WhiteLab is well positioned to be one of the leaders in the field" - Laurent van LerbergheAbout WhiteLab GenomicsFounded in 2019, WhiteLab Genomics is a Deeptech startup developing and operating its AI platform for biotherapies, including cell & gene. Its proprietary technology analyzes complex biological data with AI, accelerating the development and reducing the risks associated. It collaborates with academic institutions (Genethon, INSERM, Nantes University) and industrial partners, including Sanofi. It has won numerous awards and is part of French Tech 2030. It was selected in Station F first Future 40 and is currently supported by Future4care incubator created by Capgemini, Generali, Orange, Sanofi. It is a member of the prestigious American accelerator Y-Combinator.

