Discover The Schulich MBA With Goalisb: Exclusive Qna Session

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GOALisB presented a unique opportunity for aspiring business leaders to delve into the world of the prestigious Schulich School of Business. Applicants joined us for an exclusive QnA discussion with Mr. Vijender Trivedi, Director in charge of Schulich MBA in India, as he shared invaluable insights into the school's mission, curriculum, faculty, and the exceptional "Schulich Difference."



The Schulich School of Business, a globally acclaimed institution, is renowned for offering a distinctive educational experience that equips students for success in the global business community. Central to this uniqueness is its rigorous and challenging curriculum that emphasizes experiential learning through case studies, simulations, and internships. This approach prepares students to excel in today's dynamic business landscape.



During this special interaction, Mr. Vijender Trivedi delved into the core of the Schulich School of Business, providing insights into its mission, curriculum, and the renowned faculty who play a pivotal role in nurturing future business leaders. Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with Mr. Trivedi, addressing their questions about the program.



This exceptional QnA session unlocked the "Schulich Difference," giving an understanding of what sets the Schulich School of Business apart as a top-ranked institution worldwide. It was exciting to discover how this unique educational experience can shape your journey towards a successful career in the global business arena. The session was moderated with Shruti P, MBA Admission consultant at GOALisB.



