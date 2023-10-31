Bulgur Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bulgur Market

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global bulgur market share.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global Bulgur Market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years. Bulgur is a cereal food made from several different wheat grain species. It is different from cracked wheat as wheat grains are only in their crushed form but not parboiled like bulgur. The process of parboiling the bulgur reduces the requirement of cooking, making it ready-to-eat just by soaking it in the water. Bulgur is available in various grind forms typically fine, medium, coarse, and extra coarse, which are used for different purposes such as coarse bulgur is used to make pottages while file and medium sized bulgur are used for breakfast cereals.

Rapid urbanization has totally changed the lifestyles of consumers and affected it in a different manner. Increase in working population globally made people more health conscious to maintain their good health with that entire hectic life schedule and thus leaned toward opting healthier food options such as bulgur, are all the factors driving the growth of bulgur market.

Leading Key Players:

Celnat S.A.,

Ceres Organic Harvest Inc.,

Mitsides Public Company Limited.,

Bob's RedMill Natural Foods Inc.,

Shiloh Farms,

Arrowhead Mills Inc.,

Inari Agriculture Inc.,

Sunnylands Mills

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Bulgur wheat consist of various nutrients such as thiamine, vitamin B, niacin, vitamin B6, and riboflavin, which help in lowering blood pressure, protects the heart, increase metabolism, and converts homocysteine into less harm harmful chemical. Others minerals including zinc, selenium, phosphorous, and magnesium have encouraged its use in food industry for its health beneficial properties.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global bulgur industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global bulgur market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global bulgur market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global bulgur market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

