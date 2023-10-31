Why We're Seeing Shifting Patterns In Global Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Beijing on October 18 witnessed the usual smiles and handshakes. But China's economic landscape, dependent on robust supply-chain networks, is facing turbulent times.

The US-led trade war had already disrupted Chinese industry and supply chains before the Covid-19 pandemic further backlogged ports and exacerbated disruptions. President Joe Biden's administration has meanwhile continued to expand policies restricting China's access to the US market and technologies , including new restrictions on advanced chip exports announced just one day before the BRI summit .

Foreign direct investment into China also plummeted by 43% in 2022, while the United States has persuaded allies to curtail their economic collaborations with China. For instance, Italy, which joined China's BRI in 2019 , announced its withdrawal from the project this Apri l.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands began imposing restrictions on semiconductor exports to China in March . The 2018 arrest of two Canadian businessmen , widely perceived as retaliation for Canada's detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at Washington's request, has made foreign executives increasingly hesitant to travel to China .

The greatest concern for Beijing, however, is the threat to China's manufacturing and export-led economic model, which has driven China's growth for most of the 21st century. In the first half of 2023 , China's share of US goods imports stood at 13.3%, a decline from 21.6% in 2017, marking the lowest figure since 2003.

Some of this decline can be attributed to“re-shoring” policies, which are encouraging American companies to build factories in the US , with European companies also promoting local manufacturing.

Economic decoupling initiatives have also prompted Western companies to establish manufacturing infrastructure in friendly or nearby countries, often referred to as near-shoring or friend-shoring.

Countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, India, Mexico and others are vying for Western companies' attention, offering subsidies, tax breaks, and other incentives . The newest iPhone was assembled in India , for example, while more than half of Nike's shoes are now made in Vietnam .

Mexico steps up

However, it is Mexico that appears poised to reap the most benefits from this“lifetime opportunity ,” according to Bank of America. Its proximity to the US and the USMCA free-trade agreement with the US and Canada has driven American companies to ramp up production in Mexico .