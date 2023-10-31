Fujita Kanko Group Opens A European Rep In London

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Fujita Kanko Group – one of Japan's largest hospitality firms – has opened its first European Rep desk in London.

The Group operates a wide range of businesses related to the travel industry, including business hotels, luxury hotels, speciality onsen spa facilities, and leisure facilities. Previously catering mostly for the domestic Japanese market, Fujita Kanko will now begin full-scale PR activities in Europe in a new partnership with Hankyu Travel UK.

The UK is Europe's largest market for inbound travel to Japan, and this new desk will work to introduce travel agencies and other interested parties across the whole continent to Fujita Kanko products and facilities.

In addition to PR and awareness-raising activities, the new desk will communicate regular market information to our European travel partners. Group facilities may now also be booked directly in the UK and on UK time.

Please make inquiries through email, via . For more information about Fujita Kanko Group, visit fujita-kanko .



Fujita Kanko Selection

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Despite its position at the heart of the city, this luxury five-star hotel is located in a tranquil, forest-like garden away from the hustle and bustle. Billing itself as an 'oasis for every age and era', Hotel Chinzanso is an island of calm created with spectacular views in mind.

Visitors can stroll its vast grounds, admiring icons of a bygone era including a three-story pagoda, a formal teahouse, and several historical sites considered Tangible Cultural Properties by the Japanese government. Each new season brings fresh delights, including spectacular springtime cherry blossoms. It's enough to forget you're in Tokyo for a moment!

Hotel Gracery Shinjuku

Shinjuku is one of Tokyo's trendiest shopping districts, and Hotel Gracery is one of the most luxurious places to stay there. Established in 2008 as a hotel brand offering a higher level of service than Washington Hotels, it exists to meet the exacting and ever-changing needs of our most discerning guests.

With carefully selected brands and amenities, Hotel Gracery provides exquisite catering, flexible and attentive customer service, and a seriously relaxing overall experience to revitalise body and soul.

Hakone Kowakien Ten-yu and Hakone Kowakien Mikawaya Ryokan

Hakone is a mountain town near Tokyo, and one of the best-kept holiday secrets in Japan. With gorgeous local landmarks, beautiful national parks and unparalleled views of the majestic Mt Fuji, it's a beloved high-end destination for domestic Japanese tourists.

Hakone Kowakien Ten-yu and Hakone Kowakien Mikawaya Ryokan are two traditional Japanese travellers' inns with an air of luxury. Every room in both inn has its own open-air hot-spring bath with a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains – so though the city is just two hours away, you'll never feel more connected to nature than when taking a deep, warming soak as you watch the world go by.

Contact Information

Email:

Website: fujita-kanko

Address: Fujita Kanko Europe Representative

c/o Hankyu Travel Europe UK Ltd

85-87 Bayham Street, London, NW1 0AG, UK